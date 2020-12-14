Carteret County announces 23rd COVID-19 death Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Monday another person has died from complications related to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 23 since the start of the pandemic.
According to county health officials, the latest COVID-19 death occurred Saturday. The individual who died was in their 80s and had preexisting health conditions.
“The Health Department sends our condolences to the family and loved ones of this residents,” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said.
Meanwhile, the county reported 43 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday for 2,330 total documented cases. Of those cases, 333 are considered active and 1,974 have recovered. Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported nine COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, down slightly from 10 hospitalizations reported Friday.
The Carteret County public school system also reported four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools to 89 as of Monday afternoon. Two of the new school cases were confirmed at Newport Elementary School and two were at Morehead City Middle School.
County health officials encourage people to continue following the three W’s to help slow the spread of the coronavirus — wear a mask/face covering, wait 6 feet apart from others and wash your hands frequently.
For information on getting tested for COVID-19 in Carteret County, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for locations in the area.
