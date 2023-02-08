ATLANTIC BEACH - Two Carteret County charities received an infusion of dollars earlier this month after checks were awarded from the 20th annual Penguin Plunge in Atlantic Beach.
The event broke donation records this year as 841 plunge participants braved 55-degree Atlantic Ocean waters Jan. 1 to assist local charities BackPack Friends and First Rung.
In total, $13,400 was raised which was split between the two charities Feb. 1.
Among those who froze for the cause this year were some of the original "Penguins" who took part in the first-ever Plunge in 2004.
In its first iteration, twenty-four Carteret County residents, including originators Tabbie Nance and Miriam Sutton, waded into the ocean and braved the frigid temperatures. Since then, the event's attendance has steadily increased.
BackPack Friends Director Danielle Abraham was overjoyed to receive the donation check, expressing her gratitude to all the participants.
“We just finished packing 843 backpacks this morning,” Abraham said after receiving the check, “This will support so many children through our program.”
First Rung representatives Sharon and Perry Harker also gave their appreciation for the overwhelming support and noted that the donation would support entrepreneurs in their small business ventures.
Penguin Plunge Board member Renate Eichinger was excited to see some of the folks who started the event 20 years ago and noted that charity applications for the next Penguin Plunge will soon be available on the event website, penguin-plunge.org, and social media platforms.
Co-founder of Penguin Plunge, Miriam Sutton, thanked Beaufort Property Rentals, Coastal Chiropractic of Beaufort, Waldrop Properties and other sponsors for their support.
“The success of Penguin Plunge is a direct result of the collaboration of sponsors, volunteers, participants and spectators who embrace the event with such dedication and enthusiasm,” Sutton said.
Those interested in sponsoring the 2024 Penguin Plunge may contact the event by emailing penguinplunge2004@gmail.com.
More information about BackPack Friends and First Rung can be found on their websites https://www.backpackfriends.org and https://firstrungfund.org.
