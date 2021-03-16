State concerned by lack of town reports on use of beach access parking fee money

MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Coastal Management plans to ask its policy-making arm to look into the fact that some local governments with paid beach access parking are not submitting reports about how fee money is used.
Christy Simmons, DCM’s public information officer for the Morehead City office, said in an email last week there is no penalty for not submitting the reports, but the division considers the omissions “an important issue and plans to bring the issue to the attention of the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission” at its April meeting.
Her statement came in the wake of a 5-0 vote by Emerald Isle commissioners to move to private company management and change the fee system at its two major beach accesses. Some who opposed the changes raised questions about how the town uses the fee revenue.
N.C. General Statute 113-134.3 allows local governments to charge for beach access parking at state-funded or partly state-funded facilities as long as “those fees are used exclusively for operation and maintenance, or provision of new public access.”
It adds that, “Local governments shall include biannual accounting reports for fees generated by Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Program funded access sites. Biannual accounting reports shall be submitted to the Director of the Division of Coastal Management by June 30 of the year in which it is due.”
In response to a question for DCM staff, Ms. Simmons said last week “DCM does not require a specific template for the accounting report, but requests that the report illustrate that user fees generated are used for the purpose stated in the rule.”
When asked what information is required in the reports, she said they “typically contain information similar to what Emerald Isle provides on its website.”
Emerald Isle Paid Parking 101, on the town website, states “Every dollar collected from paid parking is used to offset costs generated to maintain the parks and beach strand” and adds that the average of $151,000 collected annually in parking revenue “only offsets 11.4% of actual services provided.”
The fee revenue goes into the parks and recreation budget.
It also lists other beach-related programs, such as law enforcement beach patrol and lifeguard service, which come out of the police and fire departments, respectively.
“The Division of Coastal Management is unaware of any misuse of parking fee revenue by the town of Emerald Isle,” Ms. Simmons told the News-Times Monday.
In response to a question about whether towns regularly submit the required reports, she said, “Not all towns have been submitting the reports as scheduled, and it may be time to provide another reminder to local governments about the requirement.”
In a subsequent email in in response to additional questions, Ms. Simmons said, “DCM has received reports from Atlantic Beach in the past few years,” but she did not mention receiving any from Emerald Isle. Atlantic Beach is the other major provider of paid beach access parking on Bogue Banks.
However, Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said in an email Thursday the town has submitted reports to DCM, most recently in 2018, and it showed $151,590 was collected in gross revenue from the eastern and western regional ocean accesses. The report said $168,246 was spent directly on operating the facilities that year, leading to a deficit of $16,656.
The town hired Mr. Zapp in March 2019.
In the email Thursday, he also listed a number of other expenses, beyond direct operational and maintenance costs, including, but not limited to insurance for the facilities, $4,500; utilities, $36,000; mowing, spraying and related actions, $18,000; and removal of more than 300,000 pounds of trash and recycled materials, $15,000.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
