NCDOT awards $16.7M in short-line rail infrastructure grants

RALEIGH — Seventeen short-line railroads, including one in Carteret County, will soon be making infrastructure improvements thanks to approximately $16.7 million in matching grant funds being awarded as part of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement program.
According to a release from NCDOT, FRRCSI supports rail infrastructure health, safety and performance throughout the state, enabling NCDOT to partner with rail companies on improvement projects. The partnership helps railroads meet customer needs in an efficient and cost-effective manner while preparing them for growing service demands and partnerships with new businesses and industries across the state.
The projects will provide more than $32 million in rail infrastructure improvements statewide, the departments said. One project involves the railroad servicing the N.C. State Port of Morehead City at a total cost of $800,000. The project will make improvements on track operated by Carolina Coastal Railway and install new bridge ties and a new locking mechanism on the movable bridge connecting the main port to Radio Island.
