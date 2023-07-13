PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a contract for construction of a long-planned new water main along Highway 58.
The vote came during the panel’s monthly session in the town hall off Municipal Circle.
The $725,000 contract went to ELJ Inc. of Jacksonville for what Town Manager Brian Kramer has said is “the most significant capital project we have taken on in the PKS water system since we purchased the system from Carolina Water in 2005.”
The company will install 5,150 linear feet of 10-inch PVC waterline fire hydrants. There will be three bores under the highway. The existing pipe is an 8-inch line.
According to the contract, the work is to begin after Labor Day and to be substantially complete by Jan. 4, 2024.
The contract includes a provision for liquidated damages of $500 per day if the work is not completed on time.
The line will be installed on the south (ocean) side of the highway, from Willow Road east to the Atlantic Beach border, all in the state right-of-way. Those lines in the east end of PKS are some of the oldest in town and need to be increased in size.
The goal is phase one of an effort to improve water flow and firefighting ability on the east end of town, and a second phase in the west end will follow in the next two to three years.
The project was designed by Arendell Engineers of Morehead City.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.