CCC trustees will meet Tuesday
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will hold its annual retreat 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the college Foundation Building.
Items of discussion include a strategic plan update, facilities master plan update, a legislative priorities review, special allocations discussion and updates from the N.C. Association of Community College Trustees and the N.C. Community College System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.