CCC trustees will meet Tuesday

The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will hold its annual retreat 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the college Foundation Building.

Items of discussion include a strategic plan update, facilities master plan update, a legislative priorities review, special allocations discussion and updates from the N.C. Association of Community College Trustees and the N.C. Community College System.

