NWS reminds beachgoers to be aware of rip currents

WILMINGTON — Rip currents are one of the biggest beach hazards in North Carolina, and the National Weather Service has advice for beachgoers on how to spot and escape them.
The NWS Wilmington office held an online webinar on rip current safety Tuesday. The weather service partnered with the N.C. Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to provide captions and sign language interpreters for those who needed them to participate in the webinar.
NWS Wilmington office representatives Steve Pfaff, Victoria Olivia and Mike Kochasic gave a presentation on what rip currents are, the risk they pose to beachgoers and how to avoid or escape them if caught in one.
Rip currents are strong currents of water that sometimes form along the beach strand. These current run perpendicular to the shore and are strong enough to pull even the best swimmer out to sea.
Mr. Pfaff said rip currents are found all along the U.S. East Coast and elsewhere.
“Thousands of lives are lost each year around the world (to rip currents),” Mr. Pfaff said. “A rip current is the most common beach hazard we have. The U.S. Lifesaving Association says 80 percent of water rescue calls are due to rip currents. They’re like treadmills that pull people away from shore.”
The NWS issues surf zone forecasts, which include rip current risk levels to warn beachgoers and others of the odds of rip currents forming in a given forecast area. Mr. Pfaff said rip currents are dangerous because they’re often hard to spot, encountered by people who don’t know much about them, sometimes occur during otherwise good weather and because people caught in a rip current sometimes try to swim against the current rather than out of it.
Ms. Olivia said each year, there are an estimated 100 deaths in the U.S. due to rip currents.
“We need to reach more inland people,” she said, “We have people visiting from Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania. We’re working hard to spread awareness as far as we can.”
Severe weather can result in rip currents, even if the storm system doesn’t make landfall in North Carolina. Ms. Olivia said Hurricane Lorenzo in 2019 remained in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, but swells it generated reached the East Coast, resulting in numerous rip currents.
“Just because the weather’s beautiful doesn’t mean its safe,” Ms. Olivia said.
To spot rip currents, Mr. Kochasic said beachgoers should look for patches of muddy water where the current is stirring up the sediment. Rip currents can also make the water choppy, so beachgoers should watch for such areas, as well as dark patches that indicate a channel may have been cause by a rip current. Beachgoers should avoid going into waters along when they see these warning signs.
“Most rip currents aren’t that wide, mostly 30 feet,” Mr. Kochasic said. “Swimming parallel to shore, you can usually get out.”
He said if a beachgoer caught in a rip current is too tired to swim parallel to shore, they can also float on the surface and wave to shore for help.
“Don’t swim alone,” he said. “There’s a better chance nobody will see you.”
Mr. Kochasic also advised beachgoers to swim with a flotation device and near a lifeguard. Those visiting the beach with children should always watch them and make sure if they swim in the ocean they do so with a flotation device.
If no lifeguard is available and a beachgoer spots someone waving for help, they should shout to the swimmer to move parallel to shore, call 911 and throw a flotation device to the swimmer. Beachgoers are advised to never go out in the water to attempt to help a swimmer in distress. They should also make sure to check the weather and surf forecasts before going to the beach.
More information on rip current safety is available online at weather.gov/safety/ripcurrent, usla.org/page/ripcurrents and ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/ripcurrents.
