NEWPORT - Newport’s Planning Board, meeting in the town’s council chambers Monday evening, voted to rezone a 43-acre tract of land on Willis Farm Road from R-20 to R-15 but turned down a request from the property owner to annex the property out of concern for the town’s ability to handle the potential demand on the municipal water and sewer system.
Ray Murdoch, representing Salt Creek Holdings, LLC, presented plans for a 62-lot residential single-family subdivision that borders Graceland Park. Both the impact on that development and the concerns about the potential stress on the town's infrastructure consumed almost two-and-a-half hours of the board’s time before the split decisions were rendered.
Annexation of this tract was the first item up for discussion, and the board was concerned that Newport would not be able to supply the project with water and sewer. In response to board member Gurney Mizell’s concerns about the cost of infrastructure improvements, Kelley Caldwell, town clerk and tax administrator, explained to the board that those costs would be the sole responsibility of the developer.
The board then shifted its focus to stormwater runoff and high-density developments and what that would mean for residents of Graceland Park, Willis Farm and surrounding landowners. It was at this point that the meeting veered off track as the board was trying to address rezoning along with annexation.
Board member Dominick Spadaro tried to keep the focus on annexation. “We are getting into the rezoning issue when we are really on the annexation motion,” he told the board. “This is a two-part question, and we are dealing with the first part, and you are trying to deal with the second part. Annexation has nothing to do with rezoning.”
The board set aside the rezoning arguments and voted 4 to 3 not to approve the annexation request. Board members Matt Shortway, Spadaro and Mizel voted to approve while Chairwoman Cathy Tomon, Christopher Germain, Andrew Sutzko and Tawnya Quinn voting against.
The planning board then addressed concerns about impact of the development on the surrounding areas. Both property owner, Murdoch, and his engineer Ron Cullipher addressed the board, stating that the developments would not create stormwater problems and that water and sewer connections were necessary to make the project affordable for homeowners.
“This is not high density,” said Murdoch. “That would be going over what the state would permit us for which is 24%. The state would consider this low density.”
“What you have before you is 43 acres, low density, no ponds and below 24% maximum coverage,” Murdoch explained. “I have a total of 105 acres, and I am only asking for 43 acres. The difference from R-20 to R-15 is 12 lots and (a reduction of) 100 feet in width (per lot) to 85 feet. This development leaves less of a footprint, and that 15 feet in width makes a big cost difference.”
Several members were concerned about Graceland Park and its ongoing flooding issues and how this new development would impact that.
“We have to act in the best interest of the citizens,” said board member A.J. Sutzko. “These developers come in and build these projects and leave.”
Murdoch was the developer for Graceland Park, and he offered to take a look at the ditch situation in Graceland to see if he could assist with this issue and how the homeowner’s association can get the ditches and swales back in good clean working order.
“When I turned the roads in Graceland over to the town, those ditches were clean,” he said. “The homeowners’ association needs to keep those ditches in the same condition they were in when I turned the roads over and currently they are not clean.” He told the board that stormwater is a problem and that is why subdivisions and builders are starting to make homes that are more compact so there are no runoff issues.
The town clerk, at the request of the board, presented the ordinances associated with R-15 zoning which she noted is designated as medium-density, single-family development which is preferred in areas where water and sewer are provided. The R-20 designation, Caldwell explained, allows for higher density developments which accommodates duplexes, mobile homes and apartments.
On the issue of water and sewer, Cullipher stated that the 43-acre tract is not conducive for septic systems.
“If this (tract) is not annexed and rezoned, it is going to be hard for someone to do affordable water and sewer on R-20,” he said.
Shortway made a motion to rezone the property.
“At some point, someone is going to develop this land,” he said. “This plan is better than the last one and is better presented.”
The last plan he was referring to came last year when a request was made to the planning board seeking to rezone the tract to R-10 for a 100-lot development. That request was denied after Willis Farm owners addressed the town council to complain that stormwater runoff and flooding from this proposed development would damage a farm that they have worked for over 75 years.
Spadaro seconded Shortway’s rezoning motion which passed with only board member Quinn opposed.
The final decision to annex and rezone rests with the Newport Town Council. It has set a public hearing for the annexation request at its April 13 regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in council chambers at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.