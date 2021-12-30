NMFS reopening commercial bluefin tuna fishery Saturday

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Local commercial fishermen will be able to land bluefin tuna again starting Saturday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Marine Fisheries Service announced Dec. 13 the bluefin tuna general category fishery was temporarily closed, starting Dec. 14. The fishery is scheduled to reopen Saturday with a daily retention limit of one bluefin tuna per vessel.
The NMFS said the closure was due to fisheries managers expecting the 54.6 metric ton December quota would be met by Dec. 14.
The bluefin tuna reopening applies to all vessels permitted in the Atlantic tunas general category. It also applies to Atlantic highly migratory species charter/headboat permitted vessels with a commercial sale endorsement when fishing commercially for bluefin tuna.
Atlantic tunas general and HMS charter/headboat category vessel owners are required to report all bluefin tuna retained or discarded dead within 24 hours of the landing(s) or end of each trip by accessing the HMS Permit Shop at the website www.hmspermits.noaa.gov, by using the HMS Catch Reporting app available for download at the website www.hmspermits.noaa.gov/mobileApp or by calling 888-872-8862. The reporting call number is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
