CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam in which the caller identifies himself as “Deputy Gable” and claims to be an employee of the sheriff’s office.
According to a release sent Monday by the CCSO, the calls have originated from multiple phone numbers, and it is unclear how widespread these phone calls may be, or whether there are other versions and additional fictitious names.
The CCSO does not call to solicit money, officials stated in the release.
“Please exercise caution if you receive this or a similar call,” the release says. “Do not agree to send money or provide any sensitive personal or financial information.”
If you have any suspicion about a call, the CCSO encourages you to call 252-728-8400.
