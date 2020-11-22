Beaufort work session set for Monday
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will convene virtually at 4 p.m. Monday for its monthly work session.
On the agenda are a number of discussion items, including the sewer allocation policy, short-term rental regulations, Turner Street traffic calming measures, the harbor master plan and more.
The board will also review a request to rezone 1205 Lennoxville Road from B-1 (general business) district to TCA (townhomes/apartments/condominiums) district and a special-use permit request for 102 Professional Park Drive and 1975 Live Oak St.
To join the virtual meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/83913393659?pwd=TTd2TTFhb3V4b3J3VmtibjZGaU5IZz09.
CHC board meets Monday
The Carteret Health Care Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday at the hospital, 3500 Arendell St. The board will meet in closed session beginning at 9 a.m. and will move into open session at 10:30 a.m.
