Cape Carteret planners meet Tuesday
The Cape Carteret Planning Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday via GoToMeeting.
Items on the agenda include review of and a possible recommendation to town commissioners on a rezoning request from Aaron Horton for 332 Live Oak St. Mr. Horton wants to rezone the property B-2 (business) conditional to R-10 (residential, minimum lot size 15,000 square feet) district.
In addition, the board will review the commercial site plan for a Lowes gas station at 307 Highway 24. The application is from the Isaacs Group, a civil engineering firm in Charlotte. The property is on the north side of the highway at its intersection with Enterprise Avenue, which leads into Lowe’s Home Improvement and Lowes Foods.
Finally, the board will discuss a proposed amendment to the ordinance that regulates the placement of fire hydrants within new developments.
To join the meeting, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/cape-carteret-planning-board or call 1-646-749-3122 and enter the access code 735-517-045.
BOE sets equipment test
In accordance with state standards, the Carteret County Board of Elections will conduct a simulated elections test on proposed voting equipment Friday.
The process will begin at 9 a.m. at the BOE offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort. The public can observe.
Beaufort HPC to meet Tuesday
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission will consider two demolition requests, including one heard last month, when it convenes for its April meeting Tuesday.
The board meets via Zoom at 6 p.m., and the public can attend. To join the virtual meeting, visit zoom.us/j/98466046304?pwd=SmdiTU96MEgrT1FmSDRiZExyNW9Vdz09.
The agenda includes the election of officers for the coming year, consideration of minutes from the March 2 meeting and the following applications:
- A request for demolition of the structure at 204 Turner St.
- A request for demolition of the structure at 608 Broad St.
- A request for an accessory structure at 120 Moore St.
- A request for a fence, door, porch and addition at 214 Broad St.
- A request for a rear addition, parking and patio at 97 and 99 Sunset Lane.
- A request for screening and a walkway at 405 Ann St.
- A request for fencing at 500 Ann St.
Elections panel meets Wednesday
The Carteret County Board of Elections will convene its April meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The board will meet in person at its offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort. The public can attend.
No agenda for the meeting was immediately available.
MHC Council to hold workshop Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will meet for its monthly workshop session beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. In order to maintain social distancing, in-person attendance is limited, and anyone who wishes to attend virtually should contact city clerk Cathy Campbell at 252-726-6848, ext. 139, or email cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org by 3 p.m. Monday.
An agenda will be available at moreheadcitync.org/agendacenter prior to the meeting.
Planning board to meet Tuesday
The Atlantic Beach Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. Interested participants may join the meeting online via Zoom. A link will be available at the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.