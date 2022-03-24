School board approves $30.7M county budget request for 2022-23

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a $30.7 million 2022-23 school system county budget request Wednesday that is nearly 15% more than the $26.8 million appropriated by the county for 2021-22.
The budget, approved during a special meeting in the school system’s central office, includes a $27.8 million operations budget and a $2.9 million capital request, which is primarily used for facilities and maintenance.
Under the operations budget, the school system is asking for $26 million in county funds for traditional schools, up from $23.4 million this fiscal year, an 11% increase. The request also includes $592,500 in charter school pass-through funds, up from $492,500 the previous year.
The school system is also projecting additional sources of revenue for operations that include $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements, $250,000 in fines and forfeitures, $10,000 in interest earned and $925,142 in appropriated fund balance.
According to finance officer Kathy Carswell, the operations proposal includes increases in retirement benefits and health insurance premiums, salary increases for certified staff, employee supplement increases and a minimum wage increase to $15 per hour for non-certified staff.
The request now goes to county commissioners, who must adopt the county budget by Thursday, June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
Prior to approving the request, board member John McLean pointed out that the majority of the increases in the budget were out of the board’s control.
“The main reason for the increase is due to state mandated changes,” Mr. McLean said.
Increases in the operating budget include $55,157 for a certified employee salary increase of 2.5%, $904,893 for employee supplement increases for certified (which includes teachers) and non-certified staff (which includes employees such as maintenance and cafeteria workers). Certified staff supplements would increase to 7.75% and non-certified staff would increase to 3.75%.
An additional $473,615 is included that will raise minimum wage for non-certified school employees from $13 per hour to $15 per hour.
Board member Kathryn Chadwick asked if the minimum wage increase, which is being proposed by the N.C. General Assembly, would begin July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.
Ms. Carswell said it would depend on when the General Assembly approves its budget, which many times doesn’t occur until well after July 1.
“Since this year is the General Assembly’s short session of its biannual budget, we hope to know something in July,” she said.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said if the N.C. General Assembly approves the minimum wage increase later than July 1, the pay increase would be retroactive to July 1 regardless of when it is approved.
There is an additional $393,930 to cover retirement payment increases, which will increase from 22.89% to 24.19%, and $153,835 for a health insurance premium increase. Health insurance is projected to increase from $7,019 per employee to $7,397.
There is also $46,614 to cover an increase in the custodial contract to clean schools.
Under the capital portion, there are increases due to more planned repairs and purchases of activity buses. The school system postponed purchases of activity buses for two years because they had not been driven to events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that events and competitions have opened back up in schools, officials are requesting three activity buses to replace high mileage vehicles. They are also asking for two work trucks.
The capital request of $2.9 million is nearly 12% more than the $2.6 million allocated by the county last year. In addition to the regular capital request, the system is asking that the county place $1.13 million into a contingency fund for chiller replacements.
“The cost of chillers has gone up significantly,” Ms. Carswell said.
Much of the capital request focuses on student safety and upgrades to facilities that are not included in a $42 million school bond referendum voters passed in November 2020.
It includes items like additional security DVRs and 16 cameras at each of the three high schools. There are also requests for updated playground equipment at several elementary schools.
The capital budget includes $1.8 million for category I needs, which is for painting, flooring replacements, roof replacements and planned repairs and renovations. It also includes upgrades for safety and security.
In addition, the capital portion includes $772,494 for category II items, which covers technology, furniture and equipment, band and departmental needs.
The category III capital portion, which is for the three activity buses and two work trucks, is $340,000.
