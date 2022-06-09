BEAUFORT — Nearly 92% of county public school teachers said they were satisfied with working conditions in the district, according to results of the biannual North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey.
In addition, more than 97% of county teachers said their schools provide procedures to be performed in active shooter or lock-down situations, and 96.06% said their schools have effective and ongoing training in safety procedures and drills for staff.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson discussed results Tuesday during the County Board of Education meeting. School officials also issued a press release about the results Wednesday.
“I am excited to share that the Carteret County public school system achieved the highest overall teacher satisfaction scores in the region (Southeast) with 712 of 713 teachers responding to the survey for a 99.9% response rate,” Dr. Jackson said.
Results of the report, released last week by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, surveys teachers on satisfaction in 10 key areas: use of time, community support and involvement, facilities and resources, managing student conduct, teacher leadership, school leadership, professional development, instructional practices and support, equity and safety.
The school system reported the highest regional satisfaction scores in the areas of community support and involvement, managing student conduct, school leadership and safety. All responses were well above the state averages in each category.
The area with the lowest percentage rate for the county, at 54.01%, was the statement: “Teachers regularly assign homework that requires access to a digital device to complete.”
As for statewide results, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction showed that 92% of teachers responded, with 85% feeling their school was a good place to work and learn.
Dr. Jackson said he was pleased to hear that the majority of county teachers were satisfied with working conditions.
“Given all that we have overcome, I could not be happier than to know that our teachers are among the most satisfied with their working conditions in the state,” he said. “We know there are areas to work on, and we will, but for now I am smiling with appreciation for each person in every school who leads the efforts to serve our teachers as they serve our students.”
The county school system will use the data to drive the system’s Strategic Plan and all School Improvement Plans. District and school results for Carteret County and other systems across the state can be found by visiting nctwcs.org.
Other action during the County Board of Education meeting included:
Awarding a $12.3 million construction contract to WIMCO Corp. for additions and renovations at Croatan High School. Funds will come from a portion of a $42 million school bond referendum approved in November 2020.
Recognized school board attorney Neil Whitford for his 35 years of service to the board.
Recognized the child nutrition department for getting a good financial audit by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Approved optional face covering requirements.
Approved a $1.1 million budget revision to the 2021-22 operating and county capital/bond budget to adjust for a summer reading camp, funds received for MaST, transfer of vacant classroom teacher positions to maintenance contract services, replacement of three chillers, and salaries for NC Pre-K teachers and director pay.
Heard first reading of multiple policy revisions.
Received updates on capital and bond projects.
Appointed David Long to the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees.
Considered a confidential personnel matter in closed session.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
Approved revisions to prekindergarten workdays in the 2022-23 academic school calendar to meet state requirements.
Approved a Memorandum of Understanding for the East Carolina University-MATCH wellness program.
Approved the 2022-23 local application for Career and Technical Education state/federal funding.
Approved the Bridges Alternative School Accountability model for the 2022-23 school year.
Approved student fees for the 2022-23 school year. Changes for middle school student fees will include a $5 locker fee, $5 lost lock fee, $10 locker damage fee and an increase from $10 to $20 for the National Junior Honor Society.
Approved the submission of the consolidated grant application for Title I, II, III and IV programs for the 2022-23 school year to address the needs of economically disadvantaged students, English language learners and other education needs.
Approved 2022-23 school nutrition contracts.
Approved the local academically and intellectually gifted (AIG) education plan for the 2022-25 school years.
Approved contracts with Excel Learning Center and Beaufort Development Center for NC Pre-K programs, effective June 30, 2024.
Approved a $149,775 contract with Envision to provide middle school math programs. Funds for the programs would come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization (ESSERS) money and state textbook funds.
