MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care’s Carteret Medical Group has met all the criteria for laboratory accreditation by COLA Inc., a leading national laboratory accreditor, the hospital announced Monday.
The COLA program and standards enable clinical laboratories and staff to meet U.S. regulatory requirements, the hospital said in a release.
“The recent successful COLA visit to our laboratory affirms the excellent quality patient care we deliver here at Carteret Medical Group,” Dr. Mary Katherine Lawrence, endocrinologist at CMG, said. “We are proud to be an integral part of our health system here meeting the needs of our community.”
Through a mentoring approach using education to improve quality and patient safety, accreditation is given to laboratories that apply the highest standards of quality in day-to-day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing and pass a rigorous on-site laboratory survey, according to the release. CMG earned the COLA accreditation in September
CMG is a multi-specialty group providing residents with primary care and preventative health care. Specialty care is also offered in the areas of endocrinology and infectious disease. As a division of Carteret Health Care, CMG physicians have access to Mayo Clinic Network resources, as well.
The laboratory at CHC received accreditation in March from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists, or CAP, based on results of a recent onsite inspection conducted by CAP inspectors.
