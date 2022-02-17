Gloucester Mardi Gras returns Saturday, rain or shine

GLOUCESTER – Gumbo will bubble, Cajun tunes will waft through the air, dancing will ensue accordingly and costumes will abound this Saturday as Mardi Gras reappears in the tiny Down East village of Gloucester.
The 29th iteration of the Gloucester Mardi Gras, named North Carolina’s best February destination by Our State magazine, will take place Saturday at the Gloucester Community Club at 476 Pigott Road in Gloucester.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is sponsored by the Unknown Tongues Cajun Zydeco band. It features live music all day long. The children’s king and queen march and Zydeco dance starts at 3 p.m. with the Unknown Tongues.
Seafood gumbo, with local shrimp and crabs, chicken and sausage gumbo, red beans and rice and deep-fried turkey is served early afternoon, announced by the “Fool’s Procession” people’s parade. All are encouraged to join.
Barbara Blake of Unknown Tongues said the event began 30 years ago – it was canceled in 2021 because of COVID-19 – when her husband Bryan, also in the band, wanted to give something back to the community for supporting live music, among other things.
“He’s not from Louisiana, but I call him a ‘born again Cajun,’” she said. “He’s just embraced the culture and the music.”
Gloucester Mardi Gras, Ms. Blake said, is not like Mardi Gras in New Orleans, a huge and crazy party.
It’s based instead on the community spirit of southwest Louisiana's rural Mardi Gras celebrations. It’s open and free to the public, made possible by participants’ cash or food donations, Ms. Blake said.
“I think we’ve managed to do that pretty well all these years,” she said. “People come out on Friday night and help slice and dice the seafood. I think we’ve tapped into that community spirit.”
The event usually draws between 400 and 600 people, depending upon the weather, which can vary dramatically from springlike to wintery in February.
At any rate, Ms. Blake said, the event is popular.
“People are just ready get out and do something, listen to some music and have some hot gumbo,” she said. “They want a little color and joy.”
A portion of the donated proceeds goes to the Gloucester Community Club’s Woodrow and Mary Dudley Price Scholarship for graduating high school seniors. Donations can be made on site or online at unknowntongues.com/gmg.htm.
The Prices, now deceased, were Gloucester residents for years. Ms. Price was previously a journalist in Raleigh and for The Associated Press. She was one of the founders of the Warped Weavers at the Beaufort Historical Association and served on that organization’s foundation board and later as secretary of its board of governors for two years.
COVID precautions will be observed at Gloucester Mardi Gras. Most activities will occur outside. Doors and windows of the center will remain open for ventilation, so dress warmly. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Ms. Blake said she was “a little bit on the fence” about doing Mardi Gras this year because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. However, she said, the spike appears to have peaked locally, and lots of people wanted it to happen.
She also believes most who attend will be smart and take the necessary precautions.
For more information, contact Bryan or Barbara Blake at 252-729-8021, or see unknowntongues.com and facebook.com/unknowntongues/.
The good times will roll, rain or shine, Ms. Blake said.
