Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter releases bald eagle in honor of longtime volunteer

NEWPORT — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter wanted a special way to memorialize longtime volunteer Danny Nicely, who died June 3 of a heart attack.
OWLS employees and volunteers joined with workers from Wild at Heart Wildlife Sanctuary of Richlands Thursday to release a rehabilitated juvenile bald eagle on Mr. Nicely’s property, which he used for 12 years to care for orphaned and injured wildlife.
OWLS Executive Director Brooke Breen said the property is already home to a nesting pair of adult bald eagles, which the newly released young bird will need to learn from as it continues to mature.
“This just seemed like the most fitting way to honor Danny,” Ms. Breen said with tears in her eyes after the fledgling was released on the 3-acre tract near Newport. “This was the best thing I could think to do for him.”
Mr. Nicely’s widow, Margaret, and three of his children joined for the release, agreeing it was the perfect way to remember the wildlife rehabilitator known for his love of animals.
“I’m happy and sad. He would have enjoyed seeing this,” Ms. Nicely said.
She added that when her husband died, he was caring for about 30 animals on their property, including deer, ducks and geese. Ms. Nicely said she was unable to keep up the care, so the animals were turned over to OWLS.
As for the young bald eagle, Ms. Breen said volunteers rescued it April 15 after receiving a report of a fledgling raptor hanging out at the Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Morehead City.
“When we did pick it up it was severely emaciated and not well,” Ms. Breen said.
After catching the bird, OWLS contacted Wild at Heart Wildlife Sanctuary Director Tonya Weil, who has a special permit to rehabilitate bald eagles.
“We do not have an eagle permit at OWLS, so we took it to Tonya at Wild at Heart Sanctuary, where they specialize in eagles,” Ms. Breen said. “All we can do for an eagle is emergency care up to 72 hours.”
Ms. Weil said her sanctuary receives all the bald eagles along the coast of North Carolina and many from adjacent states.
“We currently have nine bald eagles, and we just received one recently from South Carolina,” she said.
Ms. Weil said the eagle rescued by OWLS was “extremely hungry and emaciated when we received it. He was born this year and somehow got separated from his parents. He was fledging, but should have still been with his parents. We have no idea what happened to the parents. He may have had a parasite load and some lead, which is common in eagles. Every eagle we receive we treat for parasites, but there was no lead actively in his system.”
She said about 80% of the eagles she receives have lead poisoning and many don’t survive.
“The main source of lead is from deer carcass,” she said. “When hunters shoot deer with lead bullets they spray into the deer meat and guts. So even if the carcass is removed but a hunter guts the deer and leaves the guts, eagles can absorb lead through the guts.”
In addition, if a deer is shot but gets away and later dies, eagles will feed on that meat as well.
“They make ammunition that is not lead and we encourage hunters to use that instead,” she said. “Not only are eagles and animals that feed on deer carcass getting lead poisoning, but humans are slowly getting poisoned if they eat the meat.”
If an eagle is treated in time, they can survive lead poisoning.
“We lose more than we release,” she said. “So it’s always rewarding when we get to release one.”
The eagle rescued by OWLS was fattened up at Wild at Heart Sanctuary, where it also completed flight-conditioning training.
“We use a creance line and tie on jesses (leather anklets used in hawk and falconry training), and let him fly,” Ms. Weil said. “He is now ready to be released.”
The fledgling did not yet have the characteristic white head associated with bald eagles. Most birds attain the classic pattern between their fourth and fifth year.
Ms. Weils and her husband Chris normally release the birds, but this time they decided to allow an intern, Will Hudson, to do the honors.
After removing the eagle from the vehicle while about 20 people watched from a distance, Mr. Weils removed the eye covering as Mr. Hudson held the bird tight to his chest. He carefully held the bird’s legs to protect himself from the long talons.
Once the raptor was acclimated to its surroundings, Mr. Hudson released the eagle, which quickly flew away and up into a grove of trees on the property. Many of those watching recorded the event on their phones.
Mr. Hudson said he was excited about his first release.
“That was amazing,” he said after he watched the eagle disappear into the distance. “I was actually kind of nervous.”
Those watching, including Mr. Nicely’s children, said it was the perfect way to honor the man who cared so deeply about wildlife.
“I’m thrilled,” his daughter, Mary Beth Barts, said. “I just keep thinking he would have liked to have been here.”
Mr. Nicely, 70, worked for the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries for 32 years. After retiring, he worked with several law enforcement agencies as a firearms instructor.
