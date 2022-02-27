Town officials concerned floating aquaculture structures may impair view and water recreation on the coast

MOREHEAD CITY — State coastal land managers are considering regulations to allow floating structures on shellfish leases, but several municipal officials are concerned about the potential effects.
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission is seeking legal advice on its jurisdiction, or lack thereof, to regulate floating structures on shellfish aquaculture leases.
Leaseholders who spoke during the public comment period at a Feb. 10 meeting, when the topic was discussed, said they need these structures to engage in aquaculture. However, others who spoke voiced concerns about the potential effect it may have on view sheds along the coast, including Carteret County, as well as the risk of conflicts with other users of public trust waters, such as boaters.
N.C. Division of Coastal Management Executive Director Braxton Davis said at the Feb. 10 meeting there’s been broad support in North Carolina to expand the shellfish aquaculture industry.
“Our side has been finding a balance for competing (public trust water) uses,” he said.
Crystal Coast Oysters owner James Frey said he questions if the CRC even has jurisdiction to regulate floating structures, since aquaculture can be considered food production.
“We’re not land developers, we’re farmers,” Mr. Frey said Feb. 10.
Swan Quarter Oyster Co. co-owner Greg Huhn said during public comments aquaculture operations need floating structures to properly harvest and process their shellfish products.
As the CRC pursues legal advice on the matter, several local officials have expressed their own concerns about leaseholders putting floating structures on the water. During the Indian Beach Board of Commissioners’ Feb. 21 planning retreat, Commissioner Randall Bentley said he thinks these structures will make the coastal waters look like “a floating junkyard.”
“It would be a total mess,” he said. “If our sounds became a mess, who’s going to want to come down here and drive a boat?”
Other Bogue Banks town officials are also concerned about floating structures affecting the appearance of the coast, as well as tourism. Pine Knoll Shores Mayor John Brodman said in a Friday email to the News-Times the town board of commissioners intends to voice its opposition to floating structures on aquaculture leases.
“While we support aquaculture, we feel that the DCM/CRC needs to do more to involve local governments in the overall planning process for issuing leases in the waters surrounding Pine Knoll Shores and other towns on Bogue Banks,” Mayor Brodman said.
The mayor went on to say there are many potential conflicts floating structures pose, including how they would affect the view from residential areas and recreational water uses.
Further east on Bogue Banks in Atlantic Beach, Mayor Trace Cooper, who also sits on the CRC, said he is opposed to floating structures on shellfish leases around his town, as well.
“These structures are basically industrial houseboats,” he said, “and I don’t think they should be allowed where they can conflict with other uses of the state’s waters and would negatively impact view sheds of our citizens.”
Mayor Cooper, like Mayor Brodman, said he supports aquaculture, but more planning and coordination between state officials and local governments is needed.
Two mainland coastal town mayors in Carteret County share the concerns of Mr. Bentley, Mayor Brodman and Mayor Cooper. Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker said she, too, doesn’t oppose shellfish aquaculture, but is concerned how floating structures may affect waterways and water quality on the coast.
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said while his town doesn’t have any bottom leases in its jurisdiction, neighboring towns do, “and what affects them will also have an impact on us.”
“What’s most disturbing is this appears to be moving forward without any or little local governmental input,” Mayor Jones said.
