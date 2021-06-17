Cape Carteret secures grant to dredge municipal boat ramp channel

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted Monday night to use a state grant alongside town and Carteret County funds to pay for dredging the channel that leads into Bogue Sound from the town boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street.
The unanimous vote came during the panel’s monthly meeting in town hall and virtually on GoToMeeting.
The contract for the dredging went to T.D. Eure Marine Construction of Beaufort for $33,150, and the project will involve removal of up to 975 cubic yards of material, making it easier for boaters to get to deep water in the sound.
There was one other bidder for the work, Coastal Dredging of Sneads Ferry, at $45,825.
The state is providing a $22,100 grant to pay for two-thirds of the cost. The money will come from the Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund.
Cape Carteret’s share of the cost will be $5,525, which is half of the local match.
“Carteret County has graciously offered” to pay the other half of the local match, town manager Zach Steffey told commissioners during the meeting. “It will take about a week to get it done.”
Mayor Will Baker thanked the county for coming through for the town. The county recently finished dredging Deer Creek and its tributaries in the area.
The town will have to pay the whole cost up front, then will be reimbursed by the state, Mr. Steffey said. Commissioners unanimously approved 2020-21 budget amendments to make that possible, moving money from the undesignated general fund balance.
The project should be complete by Wednesday, June 30.
Dredge spoils will be placed either onsite on the north side of the canal, at the town’s public works facility on Taylor Notion Road or at the town’s kayak launch facility off Highway 58 near Peletier, Mr. Steffey said.
Town residents pay a $100 fee to get unlimited use of the ramp, which is open year-round. Commissioners agreed to increase the fee during a budget work session earlier this spring. The fee for residents of nearby Bogue, Cedar Point and Peletier is $250, and the fee for all others is $350.
The town sold more than 500 permits this fiscal year.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
