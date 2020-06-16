FRC East takes on new F-35 components workload

Robert Durst, a pneudraulics system mechanic at Fleet Readiness Center East, readies an F-35 valve for evaluation on a test stand recently. The process will subject the valve to intense heat and pressure to verify its operability. FRC East recently declared capability on 14 F-35 components, including the valves, meaning FRC East is now a verified source of repair and testing for these items. (Heather Wilburn photo)