NEWPORT — Dog trainer and breeder Terry Murphy knew she had a special dog when her Belgian Tervuren, she affectionately named Breaker, was born seven years ago.
While she has shown dogs for many years, Ms. Murphy admitted she never saw the day that she would compete as an owner/handler at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. But that’s exactly what happened June 20 when she and Breaker competed at the Super Bowl of canine competitions.
While the show is normally held in February, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was moved this year to June 18 and 20 and held at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, N.Y. Regardless, Ms. Murphy said she was honored to receive an invitation to compete.
“He finished fifth in the nation for his breed last year, and since he was in the top 10, we received an invitation,” Ms. Murphy said Friday after grooming the very confident canine, who relishes in applause and attention. “He showed beautifully, but he didn’t take the top spot. It was still such a huge honor to be invited to compete in the show and a validation of what we’ve accomplished.”
Ms. Murphy, owner of Sound Dog Training in Newport, said she hopes to return with Breaker to Westminster in the future.
While many dog owners hire professional handlers to show their dogs, Ms. Murphy said she has always handled her own.
“We’re really proud there’s an owner/handler dog from Carteret County showing at this level,” she said.
Regardless of the prestige, Ms. Murphy said her dog is first and foremost a family pet.
“He just has a great temperament and makes me laugh,” she said. “He sleeps in the bed with me, loves to run through the sound at low tide, he loves walks on the beach and playing with balls like other dogs.”
Although Westminster and many other dog shows are based on physical confirmation requirements set for each breed, Ms. Murphy said Breaker also competes in other types of contests.
“He’s done everything from obedience to dock diving and herding,” she said.
Her top priority in a dog is temperament.
“I want a nice dog with good structure,” she said. “I want to see a dog do everything that it was bred to do.”
Ms. Murphy said when Breaker was born, she quickly recognized she had an exceptional dog and began showing him at 6 months old.
“He just never stopped winning, but it never occurred to me that we would go to Westminster,” she said.
While Ms. Murphy works with a variety of breeds at her Newport facility on Tom Mann Road, she has a particular affection for the Belgian Tervuren, which is one of four Belgian shepherd breeds.
“I’m just a sucker for long pointy noses and pointy ears,” she said. “I love their intelligence, trainability and their sense of humor.”
She explained that the Belgian Tervuren was originally bred to be an all-around farm dog.
“They pulled carts, guarded and herded, and they’re supposed to be aloof,” she said.
Ms. Murphy admitted Breaker and most of her Belgians are far from aloof.
“I have one girl that is more aloof, but mostly they just make me laugh,” she said.
Breaker has sired one litter of puppies, and Ms. Murphy said she plans to breed him again in the future.
“I’ve had several inquiries from others to use him (for breeding),” she said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.