WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican who represents much of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County, was sworn in for his second term Sunday as part of the 117th Congress.
Rep. Murphy, a urologist from Greenville, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since September 2019. The full House, including new members, was sworn Sunday in accordance with the U.S. Constitution, which sets a date of Jan. 3 for such proceedings.
“It is such an honor to represent the good people of eastern North Carolina in our nation’s capital,” Rep. Murphy said in a release.“Being a voice for the Third District is an immense responsibility and I pledge to support the conservative agenda on which I campaigned, just as I did in my first term.
“Obviously the first order of business is to work diligently in helping our state and our nation survive the pandemic. But we cannot forget the other issues that face our district and our nation,” he continued. “We have an economy to rebuild, election security to review and foreign affairs that need scrutiny.”
As part of Sunday’s business, the House also voted along party lines to reelect Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California as the House speaker.
Rep. Murphy handily won reelection Nov. 3, a little more than a year after he was initially seated following a special election. North Carolina’s third district seat was up for grabs following the death of longtime Rep. Walter B. Jones Jr., also a Republican, in July 2019. The special election contest included a 17-way primary for Republicans, leading to a runoff and eventual contest.
Rep. Murphy previously served in the N.C. House of Representatives, representing the state’s ninth district, from 2015 to 2019.
In the November 2020 General Election, Rep. Murphy was challenged by Democrat Daryl Farrow. During a victory speech Nov. 3 at the Beaufort Hotel, Rep. Murphy acknowledged the challenges 2020 presented, including widespread unrest tied to police brutality and the enduring novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We have never had two more divergent ways of thinking about the future of the country, never, never,” he said at the victory celebration.
He has held several town hall events by phone amid the pandemic and answered questions from constituents, both as a medical doctor and congressional representative. He recently received the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged the public to do so when the opportunity arises.
