Carteret Community College students place at top levels in SkillsUSA championships

MOREHEAD CITY — A Carteret Community College student placed first in the state, with another placing second in the nation, during the recent virtual SkillsUSA championships.
Ryan Avera, a recent CCC radiography graduate, placed second in the national Medical Math Post-Secondary competition.
“Ryan is a highly motivated young man,” Elaine Postawa, radiography program chairperson, said in a press release issued Wednesday about the awards. “He served in the US Army for eight years and deployed twice overseas. He received the Radiography Outstanding Student Award for 2021 and is an all-around great person. He was a dedicated student who always went the extra mile by helping classmates understand concepts and participating in academic events.”
Courtney DuMarce, a rising senior at the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School and CCC cosmetology student, placed first in the Secondary Cosmetology competition at the state level and advanced to the national championship.
She also received a prize package from Pivot Point, a professional beauty supply company.
“In response to the pandemic, all meetings, conferences, and competitions were held virtually,” Bena Weires, CCC SkillsUSA adviser, said. “We are very proud of these students for their perseverance and success during these challenging times.”
CCC vice president Dr. Maggie Brown agreed.
“SkillsUSA is a great supporter of career and technical education and is a nationally renowned organization,” she said. “Winning and placing in these competitions is a true mark of excellence for our students and speaks to the quality education and training these students receive in our shops and labs. Our students can put this first professional achievement on their resumes and know that employers will recognize the high honor it represents. We are so proud of each of them.”
In addition to student accolades, the CCC SkillsUSA program was awarded the Chapter of Excellence Award for participation in local, state and national events this year.
