EMERALD ISLE — Start practicing your dance moves, the Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival is back, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. after a two-year absence
The festival, which was canceled last year because town officials were concerned about the budget during a the COVID-19 pandemic, will be at the Western Ocean Regional Access off Louise Avenue. It was also canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Four famous bands - Too Much Sylvia, the Chairmen of the Board, The Embers and the Tams – will play from the stage overlooking the ocean, and thousands of fans will watch and listen from the beach.
Too Much Sylvia will start things off from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the Chairmen from 11:45 to 12:45. The Tams will play from 1-2 p.m., and The Embers will close the show from 2:30-3:45 p.m.
The MC for the festival will be another beach music legend, Sammy O’Banion.
“The town is excited to continue the iconic Emerald Isle event, and we hope everyone will join us,” officials said in announcing the return of the festival. “This day includes free admission, food trucks with delicious options for sale and great music. Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival T-shirts will be on sale.”
No tents or umbrellas will be permitted within 100 feet of the stage. Beer and wine are permitted on the beach strand only for anyone 21 or older but are prohibited in all areas of the WORA, including restrooms, volleyball courts and parking areas, and will not be sold onsite. Liquor will be prohibited.
Parking will be permitted along the grassy Highway 58 right-of-way. Only handicapped parking will be available at the Western Ocean Regional Access.
The coastal Carolina beach music genre is a joyous, sun-soaked and sometimes shuffling cousin of rhythm and blues, popularized in countless clubs decades ago in Myrtle Beach and Atlantic Beach.
The festival is one of the town’s signature events, along with the St. Patrick’s Festival and the Emerald Isle Marathon.
It was revived in 2016 after a 17-year absence. It began in the early 1980s when Ronnie Watson, then owner of the Holiday TravL Park, and partner Steve Matthews began bringing in beach bands to the business for what came to be the biggest party in Carteret County. It lasted until 1999 when it appeared to have outgrown its site and to have outlived its welcome with too much traffic and a bit too much Bacchanalia.
Beach music lived on in Carteret and Onslow counties in performances at festivals and in small clubs, live and on jukeboxes. In 2015, Frank Rush, then town manager, proposed bringing back the festival as a shoulder-season counterpart of the St. Patrick’s Festival, which usually draws 25,000 to 30,000 people to town in mid-March.
The business community suggested a fall event, and Rush and other town officials, notably Alecia Sanderson, then head of the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department, made it happen, signing a veritable who’s who of beach music to entertain the crowds.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.