BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Equalization and Review will convene on Monday, April 3 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held in room 217 on the second floor of the Carteret County Courthouse at 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort.
All tax appeals must be received or postmarked, no later than 5 p.m. on April 14 when the board will adjourn for accepting 2023 real property appeals and is the final adjournment date for the 2023 Board of Equalization and Review. The board began accepting tax year 2023 real property appeals on Jan. 1.
Anyone who owns or controls real property that is taxable in Carteret County has the right to appeal the appraised value of their property. Property owners who believe the taxable value of their property does not reflect fair market value and have information to support their position or can document damage or factors that may influence the value, may want to consider an appeal.
An appeal would not be effective if the property owner believes their value is accurate but their taxes are too high. The appeals process pertains only to the appraised value.
Requests for a hearing before the Board of Equalization and Review must be made in writing and received on or before the board’s adjournment date on April 14. Send requests by mail to Carteret County Tax Administration, 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC 28516 or by email to taxinformation@carteretcountync.gov.
Appeals forms can be submitted on the Tax Administration website at www.carteretcountync.gov/1033/Appealing-Tax-Values.
Appeals forms may also be requested by mail or at the email address listed above.
Completed appeal forms may be received by personal appearance, by mail to Carteret County Tax Administration, 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC 28516 or by email to taxinformation@carteretcountync.gov on or before the date of adjournment of the board. Appeals mailed to Tax Administration for the Board of Equalization and Review must be postmarked no later than the date of adjournment, April 14 to be considered timely. Signed appeals forms may also be faxed to 252-732-2064. For assistance, call 252-728-8485.
Property owners are encouraged to provide supporting evidence for consideration. Examples of evidence include recent appraisals, sales of similar properties in the neighborhood, cost estimates of structural repairs, or photos of the property showing other than typical conditions. A county real property appraiser will review the property and any supporting information provided. All taxpayers who appeal their values will be contacted by an appraiser assigned to their appeal. If their appeal is scheduled for a hearing before the board, the taxpayer will be contacted by phone and/or email, and notified by letter, stating the date the appeal will be heard.
For more information about this and other tax related items, visit www.carteretcountync.gov/154/Tax-Office or call 252-728-8485.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.