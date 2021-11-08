PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department is seeking information to help locate a man charged with landscaping fraud.
The department issued notice Monday that officers are looking for 25-year-old Kelvin Jamal Boykin. The department said he’s charged with exploiting older adults “out of thousands of dollars through landscaping fraud.”
As of Monday, Mr. Boykin has four outstanding felony warrants for his arrest from multiple jurisdictions across North Carolina.
“If you hired Kelvin Boykin or Boykin’s Pine Straw to complete work for you and were overshared for the work/scammed, please contact Det. Sgt. (Joseph) Bishop,” the department said.
Det. Sgt. Bishop may be reached by email at jbishop@townofpks.com or by calling 252-247-2474 ext. 21.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com
