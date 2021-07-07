NPS, others partner to remove 33 tons of storm debris from Shackleford Banks

HARKERS ISLAND — From February through June 2021, eight organizations assisted the National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore to remove 33 tons of accumulated storm-deposited debris from Shackleford Banks.
According to an announcement from the NPS Friday, the project focused on debris that had washed into the middle of Shackleford Banks and through the marshes and shrubs from Back Sound. The challenge of this long cleanup effort was the physical labor involved, according to the NPS. Workers had to pull wood of all shapes and sizes, riddled with protruding nails and screws, from where it had come to rest on the interior of the island.
The NPS said “predictably, other types of debris were also removed.” Smaller pieces of marine debris were bagged while larger pieces were moved by hand, multiple times in some cases, until all the debris could be deposited into dumpsters and onto the deck of the park’s landing craft for transport to the mainland for disposal.
Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent Jeff West said storm debris are an ever-present part of life on the banks.
“As fast as we can get it removed, it seems like it is there again,” he said, “On Shackleford Banks, it’s a critical problem not only for people, but also for our horses.
“Horses picking their way through debris have been injured, some severely,” he continued. “Several organizations formed groups of volunteers to support our regular park volunteers and park employees to gather up, load and remove this material. I cannot thank them enough. It was truly a great project that came off under tough conditions.”
The NPS said in its announcement it appreciates the help and dedication of organizations that volunteered in this strenuous effort.
America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast Fort Macon Sail and Power Squadron, the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Coastal Carolina Riverwatch, Scouts BSA troops No. 252 of Davis and No. 462 of Chesapeake, Va., N.C. State University Marine Science Club, Carteret County Wildlife Club and Carteret County Democratic Women all contributed time and effort rounding up and gathering the storm debris.
The project was lead by the park’s wildlife biologist, Dr. Sue Stuska, who also coordinated logistics and guided the additional contributions of 12 park staff and 16 volunteers-in-parks that supported the work of getting the debris off the island.
