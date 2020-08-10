Carteret County confirms additional 23 COVID-19 cases since Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 23 more COVID-19 cases to its count over the weekend, bringing the total up to 376 confirmed cases in Carteret County as of Monday afternoon.
The number of active cases increased, as well, from 77 to 97 reported in the Monday update. However, the number of COVID-19 patients at Carteret Health Care declined from eight to six.
The county provides coronavirus updates by about 4 p.m. weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Government Facebook pages. The website also contains a Carteret County map showing confirmed cases by zip code.
Health officials have conducted a reported 5,421 COVID-19 tests to date, with 4,753 negative test results, three inconclusive and 289 tests pending. Six Carteret County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19.
