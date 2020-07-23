ATLANTIC — A fire that started late Tuesday at Bombing Target 11 on Piney Island in Down East Carteret County burned itself out by Thursday morning, officials said.
“The fire was ignited as a result of munitions fired from an aircraft during training at the range July 21,” Chrystal Smith, director of communication strategy and operations aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, wrote in an email. “It burned vegetation, marsh grass, in an area north of the location.”
Ms. Smith said the fire was reported burned out as of 7 a.m. Thursday by routine aerial survey of the range area.
The decision was made early to let the fire burn out on the remote, uninhabited island, which is off-limits to the public. Ms. Smith said there is not yet any estimate of how much of the area was burned.
In response to emailed questions, she said there had not as of early afternoon Thursday been any reports of any injuries or deaths to any wildlife.
“Such details have yet to be determined … pending a standard review by Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point environmental specialists,” she added.
