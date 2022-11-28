MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the McGee Building Boardroom to consider starting the program application phase for a surgical technology associate degree program.
The college has the opportunity to apply for a N.C. Community College System High Cost Program Start Up grant that would provide up to $500,000 over a two-year period to support salaries, equipment and supplies. The deadline for the grant application is Dec. 1.
