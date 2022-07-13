EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night turned thumbs down on a special-use permit to allow a large event on the beach in September on both sides of the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier.
The board met in its meeting room beside the police department and online via the town Facebook page.
The request came from Jeff Drum, one of the co-owners of the long-closed Sweet Willy’s Surf Shop, which was at 8204 Highway 58. Mr. Drum wanted to hold the Sweet Willy’s Beach Blitz on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, featuring music, volleyball, surfing, cornhole, horseshoes, sandcastle-building, sack races and other activities.
He said he had held similar events in the 1980s and ‘90s.
But in a memo to the board, Emerald Isle Planning Director Michelle Eitner said the proposed event would be significantly farther away from similarly usable right-of-way than the previous ones.
“The parking overflow may put pressure on nearby businesses and campgrounds,” Ms. Eitner wrote in her memo. “Care will need to be taken to ensure that patrons park in appropriate areas.”
During the meeting, commissioners expressed concern that the event could draw as many as 3,500 to 4,000 people, tie up traffic and require considerable use of town staff, especially police, at a time when the beach is still very busy. They also worried about impacts on other properties, in part because of parking.
Mr. Drum, however, said Emerald Isle “needs an event, and I’m the guy who can make it happen.”
The town estimated the cost of staff for the two days would be $10,000 to $12,000.
That worried Commissioner Jim Normile.
It sounds like a great event,” he said, but the town just adopted its 2022-23 budget and “turned down a lot of things. I just can’t see spending that money.”
In the end, commissioners had to make a quasi-judicial decision, based on findings of fact that take into consideration potential impacts on adjacent nearby properties and “public health, safety and welfare.”
Four commissioners – Floyd Messer, Mr. Normile, Steve Finch and Jamie Vogel – said the application did not meet requirements for the permit to be issued. The fifth commissioner, Mark Taylor, was absent, and Mayor Jason Holland votes only to break ties.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
