MOREHEAD CITY — A Newport man is in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort on charges, including the rape of a child.
The Morehead City Police Department issued a release Sept. 30 announcing officers arrested 23-year-old Jose Abisail Martinez-Jimenez of Newport Sept. 29 as part of a rape investigation.
Mr. Martinez-Jimenez is charged with one count of first degree rape of a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child. As of Wednesday he’s being held under a $300,000 secured bond.
According to the announcement, the alleged incidents occurred in 2013 and 2014 in Willis Mobile Home Park in Morehead City.
“This case is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time,” the announcement said.
According to the investigation report, MCPD first received a report of these incidents Aug. 24. While the department has redacted much of the information on the investigation from the publicly available report, one victim – a 15-year-old girl – was reported.
The News-Times contacted MCPD Det. Franklin Rice Wednesday for further comment. However, the detective said all the information publicly available is in the investigation report and he declined to comment further.
