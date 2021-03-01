Carteret Community College looks to upgrade public safety training facilities as part of master plan

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is proposing major upgrades to its public safety training facilities in fiscal 2021-22 as part of a 10-year facility master plan.
During the CCC Board of Trustees retreat Tuesday, President Dr. Tracy Mancini said the college would like to renovate its basic law enforcement training building, upgrade the Newport firing range used by BLET students and area law enforcement officers and build a large-scale firefighting training facility.
The training site would be utilized by the college’s Crystal Coast Fire Academy, for future maritime firefighting courses and by local fire departments.
These public safety upgrades project are one of six top priorities in the college’s facility master plan.
The college has proposed a fire training facility for several years, but has been unable to secure property and money for the effort. The idea has been endorsed by county fire departments, however, according to Dr. Mancini.
“A lot of different fire departments want this facility because it could help them get a different fire insurance rating for their district,” Dr. Mancini said.
According to information provided about the proposed facility, “By attending quality training at a certified training facility, the firefighters and departments would gain points in their response ratings for their fire district, thereby lowering their insurance costs and insurance costs for residents and businesses in those districts.”
Students and firefighters currently use Morehead City’s training site, which is 49-acres on 25th Street. The site is one of several being considered for the location of the CCC facility, and the estimated cost of the project is $561,000.
A training structure on the proposed site, built of brick and mortar or steel shipping containers, would meetthe training and safety standards necessary to train land-based firefighters and maritime students in realistic scenarios, according to college officials. The structure would allow for traditional live fire and fire generated by ignited propane and smoke via a standard smoke machine. It would have multiple floors, live Class “A” fires and a five-story platform, allowing CCC to train aerial techniques, including ladders and ladder trucks, repelling and rescues in complicated structures. The structure would also allow access and egress from above and below a fire, confined space entry and U.S. Coast Guard-approved shipboard firefighting.
The training ground would also require a secure facility to store and maintain equipment, such as turnout gear and training aids.
In addition, the facility would allow the college to offer maritime firefighting courses utilized by the N.C. Ferry Division and other marine employers. These courses are necessary for CCC to be considered a Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education.
As for upgrades to the BLET building, which is a former electrical supply business, Dr. Mancini said, “The flooring is not good on the second floor.”
A $500,000 proposal calls for renovation of both floors of the building and heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades.
In addition, the college’s firing range needs many repairs, according to Dr. Mancini. At an estimated cost of $250,000, those upgrades include reworking earthen berms, adding knee wall, improving drainage, a range officer platform, upgrading targeting system, concrete runners, adding a generator and additional lighting.
Another top goal in the college’s facility master plan is construction of a transportation technology center, which would house automotive technology, diesel and heavy equipment and welding courses. Those classes are currently spread out at different locations across campus. The estimated cost of such a facility is $7.5 million and is dependent on passage of a state bond proposal being considered for the N.C. Community College System. The goal is to start the project in 2022.
Another top priority is renovations to the Wayne West Building to accommodate simulated health care training and use of the building for emergency relief/overflow by Carteret Health Care. The estimated cost of the project is $6.17 million, with funds coming from the proposed state bond, county support, grants and donors. It is also aimed to get underway in 2022.
Another big ticket item is completion of a nature and walking trail around the campus at an estimated cost of $648,000. The goal is to start the project in 2021, with completion in 2022. The project is being funded through grants and donors.
The college is also in the process of completing a sign project to provide uniform signage in all campus buildings. The installation of signs is in progress, with a targeted completion goal of next year. The cost of the project is $200,000, with funds coming through a capital campaign and county capital funds.
Another priority project is renovations to the first floor of the McGee Building at an estimated cost of $500,000. The goal is to house all student and administrative services in one building. Currently, student services for continuing education courses are in another building. The goal is to receive county capital money for the project. Another long-term goal is renovation of the south wing of the first floor of the McGee Building for additional construction trades classes once the transportation tech center is completed.
With the first year of implementation of the 10-year master plan in 2020, Dr. Mancini said some projects have already been completed. Those include moving the fine arts and photography program from the second floor of the Bryant Student Center to the third floor of the Wayne West Building, relocating the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School from the Michael J. Smith Building to the second floor of the Bryant Student Center and relocating student academic support services to the first floor of the Smith Building.
