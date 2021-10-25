NCDOT floats superstreet design as traffic safety fix for stretch of Highway 70 in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Department of Transportation is considering building a reduced conflict intersection, also known as a superstreet, on a stretch of Highway 70 between Arthur Farm Road and Gladys Teasley Lane as a potential safety fix to the high frequency of traffic collisions seen in that area.
Before the department proceeds much further with plans, however, it wants to make sure Morehead City officials and residents are on board with the project, according to NCDOT Division 2 engineer Preston Hunter. He came to a city council workshop Oct. 6 to share the latest on transportation projects the department has planned in and around Morehead City, including the proposed superstreet on Highway 70.
“This is a very conceptual design, we’ve not done any surveying, but before we got too far involved with this, I wanted to come to the council to talk with y’all and get your opinion — is this something that the council feels is necessary at this time or not?” Mr. Hunter said. “We didn’t want to invest a lot of time and energy if you just feel like this is not something…you can support right now.”
A superstreet is an intersection design that eliminates left-hand turns, forcing drivers to make right turns and proceed to a designated location to make a U-turn if they wish to go left. Mr. Hunter said evidence shows they are effective at improving safety and reducing crashes because motorists only have to navigate traffic coming from one direction.
An example of a superstreet is on Radio Island, where NCDOT installed medians and U-turn lanes after the 2018 opening of the high-rise Gallants Channel bridge affected traffic patterns on the island.
“From a safety standpoint, they do dramatically increase safety because you do limit when someone comes out from a side road,” he said. “…You don’t have to worry about traffic coming from every direction, you just have to worry about that one car that’s coming at you from the left…they are a very good design.”
NCDOT has been aware for some time of a higher than average crash rate at the intersection of Highway 70 and Old Airport Road. The location was entered into the state’s Highway Safety Improvement Program and studied, and the superstreet design is the proposed solution. The conceptual design encompasses roughly a half-mile stretch from Arthur Farm Road in the east to Gladys Teasley Lane in the west.
Council members seemed tentatively supportive of the proposed superstreet, but told Mr. Hunter they wanted to review the plans and possibly talk with some nearby business owners and residents before making a decision. They invited him to come back in December for further discussion and a possible direction forward.
“I’m a frequent flyer at the boat ramp on Radio Island and I kind of scratched my head at the very beginning, but it (the superstreet) works, it does, and it’s good for safety,” Councilman George Ballou said. “…But before we approve something like this, especially on 70, we need to study it, look at it and maybe talk to some business owners out there…before we start making changes in that area.”
Councilman Bill Taylor, who is involved with the Carteret County Transportation Committee and other transportation initiatives, urged his fellow council members to read up on superstreets and their benefits and to carefully consider NCDOT’s proposal. He shared the department previously received strong pushback when it suggested a similar design on Highway 70 several years ago, but said perhaps people would be more open since that time considering the increased traffic issues.
“That is a significant safety hazard that we have today, and we need to address it somehow,” he said.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
