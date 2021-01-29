BEAUFORT — Retired social worker Pam Stewart was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in recognition of her 30 years with the Department of Social Services helping vulnerable populations in Carteret County.
Ms. Stewart was recognized during the County Board of Commissioners meeting held Monday evening in commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest civilian honor the governor can bestow upon those who have proven their service to the state or other special accomplishment.
“Pam Stewart’s life has been a service to her community,” Clint Lewis, director of social services, said as he introduced Ms. Stewart.
Ms. Stewart began her career in the area of mental health before joining the DSS as a child protective services investigator in 1990. She held a variety of other positions with the department over her career, ultimately retiring as social work program manager in October.
“Pam knows her community and her community knows her,” Mr. Lewis said. “She has made many sacrifices of time and privilege devoted to making her community safe for those most vulnerable.”
Mr. Lewis noted she’s also had roles in numerous community organizations, including as coordinator for Carteret County Community Child Protection Team, officer for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, coordinator for Project Christmas Cheer, a founding board member of Family Promise and more. She also initiated the multi-disciplinary team for adult social services.
Board of Commissioners Chairperson Ed Wheatly presented Ms. Stewart with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which included a recitation of the state toast.
“This award is a great honor to me,” Ms. Stewart said. “…In all of the 30 years that I have worked, even with the changes, the thing that’s most important is that we have people that are well-qualified and care to do the work to ensure vulnerable adults and children are safe.”
