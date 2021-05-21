Carteret County reports 30 active COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported 30 active cases of COVID-19 heading into the weekend, with six new cases added to the overall total since Wednesday.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 5,033 cases confirmed since March 2020. Of those, 4,950 people have reportedly recovered and 53 have died.
After reporting two hospitalizations Wednesday after more than a week with only one, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City again reported just one COVID-19-related hospitalization Friday.
According to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the county’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted fell to around 1% for the week ending May 15, the lowest level seen since last June.
Meanwhile, the Carteret County public school system reported two additional COVID-19 cases for the week of May 14-20, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools since the pandemic began to 234 as of Friday afternoon.
