Cape Carteret staff back in town hall after gas leak Monday led to evacuation

CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Town Hall off Dolphin Street was evacuated Monday afternoon for several hours after staffers reported smelling “something like natural gas” inside.
Finance officer Sandy Favreau answered the phone from the police department around 2:15 p.m. Monday and said all of the employees had left town hall until the issue could be resolved. The odor was noticed around 1 p.m.
The police department is across a small parking lot from town hall, also off Dolphin Street, at its intersection with Highway 58.
Ms. Favreau said officials were waiting for an inspection to assess the situation before reinhabiting the building.
Later in the afternoon at 4 p.m. Monday, Town Manager Zach Steffey said employees were back in town hall after the gas supplier, Piedmont Natural Gas, turned off the gas.
The gas serves the town’s emergency generator.
“Everything’s OK. There was a small … leak,” Mr. Steffey said. “We hope to have it fixed this week.”
