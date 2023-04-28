BEAUFORT — Four Carteret County Public Schools principals recently completed the Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program, a year-long leadership development program for practicing school principals from all regions of the state.
The North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principal’s Association (NCPAPA) designs and provides the program, with the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development (NCASLD) sponsoring it.
Principals who completed the program were recognized during an awards program March 30 at the Friday Center in Chapel Hill.
County principals completing the program are: Cory Johnson, West Carteret High School; Ashley Melton, Morehead City Primary School; Jay Westbrook, East Carteret High School; and Karen Wood, Beaufort Elementary School.
The Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program (DLP) uses a non-traditional professional development model that is aligned to the performance evaluation standards adopted by the State Board of Education for North Carolina’s school leaders. This unique cohort-based program is designed to limit principals’ time away from their schools by allowing them to attend face-to-face sessions once every other month while accessing on-line assignments, materials and coaching in between face-to-face sessions. Principals engage in a series of authentic activities throughout the year- long experience that are designed to build the capacity of their schools and their own capacity as “Distinguished” school leaders.
“The leadership of the school principal is by far one of the most important factors in school quality. By completing this very rigorous program, our DLP graduates have demonstrated their commitment to continuous improvement by working to improve their leadership skills as they simultaneously improve their schools. We are proud to include them in the ranks of successful DLP completers,” said Dr. Shirley Prince, NCPAPA Executive Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.