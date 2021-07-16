Morehead City awaits more information before enacting utility assistance program

MOREHEAD CITY — The city council has decided to wait on more guidance from the state on how federal American Rescue Plan funds can be spent before establishing a utility payment assistance program for residents who were financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Morehead City is set to receive $2,810,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package passed in March and aimed at easing the economic effects of the pandemic. Tuesday, the Morehead City Council approved creating a grant project fund to hold the $2.8 million — half of which should arrive this year and the other half in 2022 — until city staff, with input from the council, determine how to spend the funds.
Some of the ways the money can be spent include for economic assistance programs, revenue replacement, additional pay for essential employees and water/sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements, according to city finance director Jewel Lasater. However, Ms. Lasater said the federal government has been slow to offer specific guidelines.
“(The U.S. Treasury) did issue interim final guidance, but they haven’t issued final final guidance, so we’re kind of waiting on that to nail down the larger (projects),” she said during a city council workshop July 7.
Though still awaiting guidance on some spending areas, Ms. Lasater said she wanted to be able to proceed with a proposed utility payment assistance program utilizing the American Rescue Plan funds as soon as they become available. During the July 7 workshop, she presented a plan that would use $75,000 of the $2.8 million to help residents pay for past-due water/sewer charges and possibly other utilities, such as electricity or telephone bills.
As proposed, the program would allocate $49,000 for so-called group one, which includes residents who have already established a COVID-19 utility payment plan with Morehead City. Participants were supposed to have paid all their overdue charges by Feb. 14, but Ms. Lasater said many experienced ongoing financial hardships and still have outstanding balances.
As of July 1, there were 98 accounts involved in the city’s utility payment plans owing a total of $61,597.79 in past due charges. On average, each account owes around $628, though the individual amounts range from $132 to $1,824. The program Ms. Lasater proposed would provide participants $500 maximum to go toward paying off their past-due water bills.
Group two of the finance director’s proposal would be allocated $21,000 and include a broader range of residents in need of assistance paying for utilities, such as electricity, gas or telecommunications. As proposed, recipients in that group would receive $200.
All participants would be screened by Hope Mission, which Ms. Lasater said has already agreed to partner with the city to administer the assistance program. Group three, the final $5,000 of the program, would be to cover administration costs incurred by Hope Mission.
“They have been very nice to say that they would help us out and go into a partnership with us to do this program since they already have an application process,” Ms. Lasater said.
City council members said they wholeheartedly support the assistance program and see the need for it, but suggested a few changes before they adopt a plan. Councilman David Horton, backed by Councilman Bill Taylor, said he’d like to see greater emphasis on helping group one and suggested eliminating group two altogether in order to fully pay off all overdue water charges.
“If we’re trying to get to needy people…why don’t we just focus on the water because that’s our utility,” Mr. Horton said.
Based on guidance she has already received, Ms. Lasater said she worried eliminating group two would make the entire assistance program ineligible for American Rescue Plan funds.
“If we were to eliminate group two, then it almost becomes like a revenue replacement program, and I don’t want to make ourselves ineligible based on that,” Ms. Lasater said during the workshop.
The council decided to await more information before committing any amount to the utility assistance program.
Tuesday, Ms. Lasater shared she had not yet received the further guidance she was waiting on and advised the council to proceed with creating a grant project fund for the full $2.81 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The council did so unanimously with no additional discussion.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
