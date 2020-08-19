Officials confirm ninth rabies case of the year in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY — With the ninth rabies case of the year reported Wednesday, Carteret County Health Department officials are emphasizing the importance of vaccinating pets.
“With this being the ninth confirmed case of rabies this year within Carteret County, in comparison to an average of about two cases a year in previous years, we want to stress the importance of making sure that your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccine,” County Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said in a press release issued Wednesday.
“Additionally, members of the public noticing any unusual behaviors in wildlife such as seeming dazed or confused, problems with balance/coordination, or excessive aggression should contact Carteret County Animal Control immediately; while also keeping in mind that just because you see an animal out during the day, does not necessarily mean that it has rabies,” she continued.
According to the release, animal control officers responded to a call Sunday involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Friendly Road and Gordon Court in Morehead City. The raccoon did not have contact with humans or pets.
It was located and the specimen submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing. On Tuesday, animal control received results indicating the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.
This makes the sixth case of rabies reported in the county since May 31. Previous confirmed cases have involved raccoons or foxes in Morehead City, Smyrna and Marshallberg.
To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact animal control at 252-728-8585 or by calling 911. For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, visit epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html.
