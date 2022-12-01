MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College (CCC) Board of Trustees took action Tuesday that paves the way for a surgical technology associate degree program.
Trustees unanimously approved beginning the application process, which includes applying for a grant to help with the start-up costs.
The college has applied for a NC Community College System High-Cost Program Start Up grant that, if approved, would provide up to $500,000 over a two-year period to support salaries, equipment and supplies. The deadline for the grant application was Dec. 1, so officials called a special meeting Tuesday to consider action. The meeting was held in the McGee Building Boardroom.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said the college plans to move forward with starting the program, even if CCC is not approved for the grant.
“The start-up costs are what is difficult. Once the program gets started, it should be self-sustaining,” she said. “There are other grants out there that support health care programs.”
College officials hope to begin offering the program in January 2024. It would initially serve about 16 students the first year, with an additional 16 starting the second year, according to Dr. Maggie Brown, vice president of curriculum and student support for CCC.
Dr. Brown said the college has been discussing the program with Carteret Health Care officials.
“This is something the hospital has been asking us about for quite some time,” Dr. Brown said. “Right now, the closest program is Coastal Carolina Community College (in Jacksonville), and their program is limited in size. The programs around us are not producing enough surgical staff to meet the demands of our area hospitals.”
Surgical technologists, also called operating room technicians, prepare operating rooms, arrange equipment and help doctors during surgeries.
Dr. Brown said Carteret Health Care reports that about half of their current surgical technicians are on travel contract, which is an added expense to the hospital’s payroll.
“The hospital has agreed to give us classroom space and use of some of their equipment to help with the program,” she said. “Space sharing is going to help with the cost.”
In addition, Dr. Brown said the hospital has agreed to allow CCC to invite some of their surgical techs to work as part-time contract adjunct instructors for the program.
Dr. Brown estimates it will cost about $300,000 for the initial equipment to begin the program, with the rest going to salaries and supplies. The program will have one full-time chairperson/instructor and a full-time clinical coordinator. Other positions would be part-time adjunct instructors.
Now that trustees have approved moving ahead with the program, Dr. Brown said the next step is to notify the chief academic officers at the state’s 58 community colleges of CCC’s intent. CCC must also notify nearby community colleges that offer the same program to allow them time to comment if they feel CCC’s program would cause harm to their programs.
As part of the application preparation process, CCC studied the local need for surgical technicians and found there was not only a need at the hospital but at other surgical facilities in the region. In addition, CCC reported that only four community colleges in the region offer a surgical technician program. They are Coastal Carolina, Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, Lenoir Community College and Platt College-Miller-Mott-Wilmington.
According to CCC, the four colleges awarded undergraduate certificates and associate degrees to 38 students in 2020, far below what is needed to fill the employment gap for surgical technicians.
In studying the average salaries of surgical technicians, salary.com reports that the average certified surgical technologist salary in North Carolina was $49,970 as of Oct. 27. The range typically falls between $44,911 and $54,963.
