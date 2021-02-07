Emerald Isle resident enjoys NASA internship, plans for permanent job in agency

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle resident and Croatan High School graduate Trevor Brownlow is getting a close-up view of U.S. space exploration and its history.
Mr. Brownlow, 27, has worked since August 2019 as a paid public affairs intern at the Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Miss.
Stennis, one of 10 NASA field centers, is a rocket propulsion test site. In mid-January Mr. Brownlow got to watch and photograph a test, called “Green Run,” of the core stage of America’s moon-bound rocket, the Space Launch System. He also helped coordinate the logistics for the event.
“It was such an honor to be a part of it,” he said in an interview this week. “This (Artemis) program will put the next humans on the moon in 2024. It’s truly historic.”
Mr. Brownlow’s parents are Joy and Roy Brownlow. Roy, or Dud as he’s known to friends, is Morehead City district manager for the state Division of Coastal Management. Ms. Brownlow works in banking.
Trevor Brownlow said he’s always been interested in America’s space program and powered flight, partly as a result of a trip as a child to Kill Devil Hills, where the Wright Brothers made the first powered flight in 1903.
“That ignited it,” he said, no rocket pun intended.
After graduating from CHS, Mr. Brownlow attended the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, where he obtained his undergraduate degree in communications studies in 2017. He’s two classes away from earning his master’s degree in communications from Liberty University and will finish in March.
Once that‘s is done, he’ll enter into a 120-day transition period in his NASA Pathways internship. The program, Mr. Brownlow said, is designed to help interns find permanent employment that fits them well within NASA.
He recalls the day he heard he was selected for the internship after applying a couple times unsuccessfully. He’d always thought of working for NASA, but it was a distant dream.
“It was just amazing,” he said of the day he received the acceptance notice.
At first, Mr. Brownlow worked at Stennis, but for almost all of the past year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s worked remotely from Emerald Isle, where he grew up.
At Stennis, in addition to publicity, Mr. Brownlow was involved in community outreach, visiting high schools and community colleges with others to promote NASA and the internship program.
Not surprisingly, NASA has the technology to make it easy to work from home. Now he spends his days in Emerald Isle doing a variety of duties, including updating the Stennis newsletter, working with the center’s social media presence and compiling talking points for speeches for the Stennis director, Dr. Richard Gilbrech.
Mr. Brownlow flew down to Stennis for the Jan. 16 “Green Run” event and got to take photos of the thunderous test from about a mile away…all with his cell phone.
It’s hard to imagine, but true, he said, that today’s good smart phones have tens of thousands as much computing power as the behemoth computers that guided astronauts to the first moon landing July 20, 1969, long before Mr. Brownlow was born.
The “Green Run” was the first time the core stage of the next moon-bound rocket had been fired on the historic, nearly 350-foot-tall B-2 test stand at Stennis. The structure was used to test stages of the Saturn V rocket that previously carried American astronauts to the moon.
Powered by four modified RS-25 engines from the space shuttle program, the 212-foot core stage for the Artemis program holds up to 537,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen and 196,000 gallons of liquid oxygen. Combined, the engines produce 1.6 million pounds of thrust at sea level.
Mr. Brownlow has gotten to know some astronauts, particularly Artemis program astronaut Matthew Dominick, who has a chance to be one of the next people on the moon, and Dr. Tracy Caldwell Dyson, a space shuttle program mission specialist who has spent more than 188 days in space, lived aboard the International Space Station and completed three spacewalks.
“They are such brilliant people, but so humble and friendly and approachable,” Mr. Brownlow said. “Talking to them is like talking to a distant relative. I’ve been so blessed in this internship to meet so many incredible people and learn a ton about so many fascinating subjects.
“One thing I really enjoy is learning about the rich history of the space program,” he continued. “In this job, you do something different and learn things every day.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.