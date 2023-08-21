BEAUFORT – District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that Deshon Baryon Ward, 35, of Morehead City entered a plea in Carteret County Superior Court last week and was sentenced to a minimum of 180 months up to a maximum of 240 months' imprisonment on two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin.
In addition to the prison sentence, Ward was also ordered to pay a $200,000 fine and a laboratory analysis fee.
The charges were the result of a search warrant executed at Ward’s residence located at 3108 Bridges St., Lot 63 in Morehead City in November 2022.
Leading up to the execution of the search warrant, officers with the Morehead City Police Department conducted a series of controlled purchases of narcotics from Ward, and the search of his residence yielded the seizure of approximately 28 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, as well as a $20 bill that was traced back to one of the earlier controlled purchases conducted by law enforcement.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey handed down the sentence. Assistant District Attorneys David L. Spence and Chekesha N. Hukins prosecuted the case on behalf of the state.
The case was investigated by the Morehead City Police Department with assistance from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. The North Carolina State Crime Laboratory analyzed the controlled substances seized during the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.