Quadragenarian becomes Carteret County’s 92nd COVID-19 death

CARTERET COUNTY — A resident in their 40s was Carteret County’s 92nd resident to die from COVID-19, health officials reported Thursday.
According to a release from the County Health Department, the county received a report Thursday confirming the resident, who had one underlying health condition, died from complications associated with COVID-19. It was the first death reported since Oct. 19.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
The health department also reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 8,537 confirmed cases in Carteret County since spring 2020. Active cases went down by seven from the previous day to 113, while recoveries increased to 8,332. The percent positivity rate was the same as the day before at 3.9%.
The number of hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care was also the same as Wednesday at seven, but now all seven of the patients are reportedly not fully vaccinated. One patient Wednesday was fully vaccinated.
The county’s vaccination rate has stayed roughly the same for weeks and is trailing the state’s rate. As of Thursday, 54% of the Carteret County’s population is fully vaccinated, compared to 56% of all North Carolinians. A slightly higher percentage – 57% and 59%, respectively – of the population in Carteret County and the state have had at least one dose the vaccine.
The health department is offering the free COVID-19 vaccine and booster to all those who are eligible. To sign up for an appointment to receive the shot during an upcoming clinic, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
