NEWPORT — Newport residents may see a significant increase in their water rates next fiscal year.
The town council met for a work session and budget discussion Monday, May 9 in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. During the work session, the council discussed funding for the anticipated long-term needs of the town’s water system.
The town has been discussing major improvements to the water system since late 2021. Among the proposed improvements are building an extension on the existing water treatment plant to replace the oldest section of the plant that has systems reaching the end of their lifespans, as well as parts that are becoming obsolete.
Engineering consultants estimate the proposed extension may cost about $5,037,000. During the May 9 work session, Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said staff proposes a 15-21% water rate increase to begin setting aside funds for this and other capital projects.
“If we receive a loan or grant, that would offset that (cost),” Mr. Chadwick said. This rate increase is proposed as part of the fiscal year 2022-2023 draft budget. The next fiscal year begins Friday, July 1.
Public Utilities Deputy Director Bernie Hall said he estimates this rate increase may result in a base water and sewer rate of $50 for the first 1,000 gallons of service, an increase of $11.81 from the current base rate of $38.19.
In addition to the water treatment plant extension, town officials are also looking into a new well and water line. Mr. Chadwick said they’ve put the project out to bid, but so far they’ve only received one formal bit, which has come in “extremely high.”
“We know it’s got to be done,” Mr. Chadwick said, “but hopefully we can encourage more participation (in the bidding).”
Mr. Hall also said that with the commercial and residential growth expected with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Interstate 42 extension project, the town may need to build an additional water tower. NCDOT’s project, once completed, will connect I-42 to Highway 70 near the Carteret-Craven county line.
The council seemed at the May 9 work session to support the rate increase, even if it didn’t like having to do so. Councilman Mark Eadie said he regrets not supporting a water/sewer rate increase 5-10 years ago so they’d have more capital funding.
“It might have been unpopular to have the higher rates then,” Mr. Eadie said, “but it would have saved money in the long run … Everything’s going to get more expensive. The sooner we start putting away money, the better prepared we’ll be.”
