CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret will begin selling permits to use the boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street to town residents on Nov. 1.
Those permits will be good for calendar year 2024, as the town has switched from a July 1 to June 30 permit system to a calendar year system. Permits people hold now, which were originally set to expire June 30, have been extended for the rest of this calendar year.
Town Manager Frank Rush said that under a requirement the board of commissioners set last year, the town will sell a total of 285 permits to town residents and property owners and applicants from outside the town limits.
Unlike in the past, when permit applicants had to show up at town hall, Rush hopes that when Nov. 1 rolls around, applicants will be able to apply online on the town website.
“I’m hopeful that we will be able to implement an online boat ramp permitting option by Nov. 1, however, we are still working through some logistical issues associated with the cap so that we are correctly coordinating in-person permit applications with online permit applications,” he said.
The town capped the number of permits for use of the boat ramp because of overcrowding in the parking lot and complaints by nearby residents that boaters were parking vehicles and leaving boat trailers on their properties.
Town staffers have been surveying usage of the facility, particularly with an eye on parking by vehicle/boat trailer combinations, which take up more space in the relatively small lot.
So far this boating season, on average, there are five to 10 vehicle-trailer combinations parked at the ramp on weekdays and 15 to 25 on weekends and holidays. The maximum number of vehicle-trailer combinations reported was 31 on Sunday, July 2.
Permits will go on sale Dec. 2 to people who live out of the town, provided there is cap space left.
Residents of Bogue, Cedar Point, Swansboro and Peletier pay $500 for a permit for one boat for the year, and anyone outside that area pays $750 for a permit for one boat.
For the current season, all but 66 permits went to Cape Carteret residents or property owners.
The town leases the boat ramp property from a private owner. The facility is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year. It’s the only public boat ramp in the town, and the closest other one is the also crowded but free N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission facility off Highway 24 in Cedar Point.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.