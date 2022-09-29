BEAUFORT – Town of Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Ian and its potential impacts on the Town.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
The weather is forecasted to deteriorate during the evening hours of Thursday and into Friday morning. Friday, September 30 presents the highest risks of tornados, heavy rain and tidal flooding.
In anticipation of the potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, Town of Beaufort officials declared a State of Emergency effective at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The declaration remains in effect until the Mayor or Board of Commissioners rescind the declaration.
Town officials are monitoring the storm and are in contact with emergency management officials and the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service Morehead City outlined the forecast on Sept. 29 in a webinar. Watch the webinar at https://youtu.be/XZvCyaA3NMs.
Secure Outdoor Items
Please secure all outdoor furniture, building materials, toys, garden tools, garbage cans, sailboats and any other harmful objects that could blow around in high winds. Moor all boats securely or evacuate them to a safe area.
Emergency Alerts
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts. The Town offers multiple methods to receive information. Sign up for the Town of Beaufort Emergency Alert System by scanning the QR Code below, texting "Join beaufortnc-alerts" to 31002 without the quotes or visit beaufortnc.org. Follow the Town on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BeaufortTown and track information online at www.beaufortnc.org.
Power Outages
In the event of a power outage, please report it to Duke Energy's automated outage-reporting system: Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356. Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online at www.duke-energy.com/outages or text OUT to 57801.
Trash and Recycling
As of mid-day on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, the Town of Beaufort’s trash contractor Green For Life (GFL) is planning to operate on a normal schedule on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. For questions concerning trash and recycling pick up, please contact GFL at (252) 223-4176.
Storm Debris
In the event of storm debris, please follow the guidelines outlined by the Town for separating debris. Storm debris should be placed at the curb without blocking the roadway or storm drains. Please be sure not to put debris near tress, poles, fire hydrants or other structures.
At this time, all Town services are anticipated to continue full operations. For more information and updates follow the Town of Beaufort on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BeaufortTown and online at www.beaufortnc.org.
