BOE to meet Wednesday
The Carteret County Board of Elections will consider its spring one-stop early voting plan when it convenes its monthly meeting Wednesday.
The board meets at 9 a.m. in person at its offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort. The gathering is open to the public.
In addition to consideration of the one-stop plan for March, other items on the agenda include approval of prior meeting minutes, adoption of the board’s 2022 meeting schedule and a director’s report from staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.