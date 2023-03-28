NEWPORT — Iredell and Catawba County deputies along with members of the SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Christian Jovani Osorio Cruz, 23, of 446 Nine Foot Rd, Newport, March 27 following a 25-mile chase on I-40 through those counties, according to a press release issued March 28 from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
Cruz was wanted by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office for the attempted murder of Antonio Jose Hernandez Gomez, 39, that occurred in Sea Scape mobile home park, 446 Nine Foot Road in Newport late Saturday night. Gomez was transported to Carteret Health Care followed by Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with multiple stab wounds all over his body.
Detectives say Cruz stabbed Gomez with a knife multiple times over a disagreement between roommates. Cruz then fled the scene in the victim’s truck. A statewide alert was issued where Cruz was intercepted while operating the stolen truck on I-40 and failed to stop for law enforcement.
Cruz has been charged with attempted murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle.
He is currently being held without bond waiting transport back to the Carteret County detention center where he will receive his first court appearance. Cruz also faces charges in Iredell and Catawba counties as a result of the chase.
Carteret County Sheriff officials thanked the Morehead City Police Department, Iredell and Catawba County Sheriffs’ Offices and the SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team for their assistance.
