Morehead City releases draft $30M FY22 budget with no tax increase proposed

MOREHEAD CITY — The city has released the first draft of its proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget, a tax-and-spend plan totaling nearly $30 million that calls for no property tax or utility fee increases.
Officials released the draft budget Friday and the Morehead City Council met Tuesday afternoon for an initial review of the document. The council will hold several more budget workshops over the next month leading up to a public hearing on the plan scheduled for Tuesday, June 8. The council is expected to adopt the budget at that meeting ahead of the new fiscal year beginning Thursday, July 1.
As proposed, the draft budget is balanced and totals $29,785,352 across all funds, with a one-time use of the general fund balance to pay for capital expenditures. The total represents a 13.7% increase over the amended FY21 budget of $26.18 million and breaks down to $19,020,952 in the general fund, $9,647,500 for the water and sewer fund, $1,116,900 in the solid waste fund and $0 in the stormwater fund.
The proposed budget holds the property tax rate at its current level of 38 cents per $100 of assessed value, and it requires no fee increases for services such as water and sewer or trash collection.
City manager Ryan Eggleston introduced the budget to council members and kicked off discussions Tuesday by detailing expected general fund revenues. The proposed budget puts general fund revenues at $19,020,952, a 13.2% increase over the current fiscal year budget of about $16.8 million in revenue.
The relatively sharp year-over-year increase is a result of “conservative” budgeting last year due to the then-unknown effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Eggleston said. At the time, he projected revenue losses could exceed $1 million.
“We were really conservative at this time last year just not knowing what the future may hold as it relates to COVID-19,” Mr. Eggleston said. “We obviously now have 12 additional months’ worth of data and I feel like we have a much clearer picture on what revenues may look like at least this upcoming budget year.”
The worst-case scenario never panned out, and property and other tax revenues, especially sales tax, have tracked above budget all year. Mr. Eggleston referred to the 2020-21 budget, with its much lower than normal revenues and expenditures, an “anomaly year” due to the pandemic and said he hopes the upcoming fiscal year represents a return to normalcy.
Some of the extra revenues will go toward paying increased personnel costs, which Mr. Eggleston detailed Tuesday, as well. The city manager has recommended adding several new positions, including reinstating some positions that were cut last year at the onset of the pandemic, and implementing salary-adjusting measures, such as cost-of-living and merit pay increases.
Salaries, wages and benefits make up roughly half of the city’s proposed expenditures, totaling $15,486,895, an 11.7% increase over the current fiscal year.
Several department heads also appeared Tuesday to detail their individual departmental requests. The council will convene again at 2 p.m. Tuesday to continue reviewing the draft budget, including hearing from the remaining department heads and going over the proposed capital budget.
A copy of Morehead City’s draft budget can be found online at moreheadcitync.gov.
